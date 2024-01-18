6 Alleged Chicago Gang Members Charged In Murder Of FBG Duck

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

FBG Duck, a rapper and reported gang member, was shot and killed in a downtown Chicago area now for luxury shopping during daytime back in 2020. Now, six alleged Chicago gang members have been charged with the murder of FBG Duck.

As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, FBG Duck, real name Carlton Weekly, was cornered in Chicago’s Gold Coast district with his girlfriend outside a clothing store in broad daylight. Prosecutors connected the brazen shooting to ongoing gang violence between Duck’s Tookaville gang set, part of the larger Gangster Disciples organization, and O Block, a faction of the Black Disciples.

After deliberations lasting two days, a federal jury handed down a conviction of the six men on Wednesday (Jan. 17) in connection to the shooting. The six men are Marcus “Muwop” Smart, 24; Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, 24; Kenneth “Kenny Mac” Roberson, 30; Charles “C Murda” Liggins, 32; Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, 32; and Ralph “Teezy” Turpin, 34. Each of them was found guilty of the murder in aid of racketeering and conspiring to murder FBG Duck.

In addition, Smart, Thomas, Roberson, Liggins, and Offerd were also convicted of using a firearm during the commission of the murder.

LaSheena Weekly, the mother of Duck, spoke to a gathering of media after the conviction.

“Knowing that they will not do that to another family brings me comfort, knowing they will not terrorize nobody else,” Ms. Weekly said. “They’re done, the whole crew. O Block and everything of it is done.”

She added, “I could never want another mother to feel like this, to see their child shot down in the street like a dog. They had FBG Duck death parties. That’s how much it meant to them.”

