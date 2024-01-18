The Witness To History: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Greatness returns with its latest episode which features top tier MC’s Method Man and Royce Da 5’9″. Repping Staten Island and Detroit, respectively, these two rappers have created thick chapters for themselves in the book of Hip-Hop.
Hip-Hop Wired Director of Content Alvin aqua Blanco held an enlightening conversation with Method Man, which touched on everything from the Wu-Tang Clan, to his acting to the mark Staten Island aka Shaolin has made on the culture. The Morning Hustle’s Kyle Santillian linked up with Royce, who discussed the impact of Detroit on Hip-Hop as well as the dynamic he shared with fellow Motor City native and great friend Eminem.
Witness To History Podcast: Method Man & Royce Da 5’9″ Rep Their Cities was originally published on hiphopwired.com
