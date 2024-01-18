MSCHF Drops Fabuloso & WD-40 Scented Colognes

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Latino households know that Fabuloso (not to be confused with Fabolous) is a requirement when keeping your house smelling so fresh and so clean. Now you too can smell like a clean home thanks to the good people over at MSCHF.

According to Hypebeast, MSCHF is dropping some new cologne that is inspired by the popular home cleaning product alongside another cologne inspired by WD-40 for the more manliest of men. Still, we’re sure that most heads out there would rather smell like a freshly mopped casa than a greasy auto shop when stepping out in hopes of landing a cutie in the club. Sure, she might think you’re a janitor or something, but at least you’ll smell clean… literally.

Per Hypebeast:

Packaged in a long, thin purple-and-gold tube with a clever logo flip that nods to the Fabuloso logo and bottle, the cologne’s debut arrives alongside the restock of another “popular” MSCHF scent, one inspired by WD-40. That scent follows the same bottle-inspired design and logo-flip embellishment as its compatriot, and both are packaged in one-ounce tubes.

The two-pack of cologne is MCSHF’s first drop of the year, following the release of both “Super Baby” sneakers and a collaborative iteration of the Gobstomper sneaker made with tool company Dremel in November 2023. Both releases followed shortly after the collective opened a retrospective museum exhibit titled NOTHING IS SACRED in Korea.

Both scents are on sale now on MSCHF.com for a cool $48. Will you be copping either of these joints? Let us know in the comments section below.

