RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, who was charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur, was granted bail and house arrest.

Spotted on The HuffPost, a Las Vegas judge set bail for Davis at $750,000 for the Los Angeles gang leader who was charged with orchestrating the murder of the legendary Hip-Hop star in 1996.

The judge also said Davis could go on house arrest after Davis’ attorneys successfully argued their client doesn’t pose a danger to society due to his health issues.

Per The HuffPost:

Court-appointed attorneys for Duane “Keffe D” Davis told The Associated Press after the hearing in Las Vegas that they believe he can post bail. They had asked for bail of not more than $100,000.

The lawyers argued in a court filing a day before that their client — not witnesses, as prosecutors had said — faced danger. And they say that their 60-year-old client is in poor health after battling cancer, which is in remission, and that he won’t flee to avoid trial.

“We believe he can” post bail, public defender Robert Arroyo said after Tuesday’s hearing.

Attorneys For Duane “Keefe D” Davis Had A Solid Argument

Davis’ attorneys also called out lawyers for misrepresenting a jail phone call and a list of names that went to the Davis family. The attorneys pointed to the prosecutors Marc DiGiacomo and Binu Palal’s use of the term “green light” during the October jail call, calling it “flat out wrong.” The prosecution argued to the judge that “In (Davis’) world, a ‘green light’ is an authorization to kill.” Prosecutors argue that Davis’ own words since 2008 from police interviews, a 2019 tell-all memoir, and in the media implicated him in one of the world’s most popular cold cases. Davis’ legal team says that his descriptions of Shakur’s killing were “done for entertainment purposes and to make money.” We will continue to monitor how this case pans out. — Photo: Pool / Getty

Tupac Shakur’s Allegeded Killer, Duane “Keefe D” Davis Granted Bail & House Arrest was originally published on hiphopwired.com