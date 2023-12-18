Full Circle Moment: Usher’s Final ‘My Way’ Las Vegas Residency Show Ends In Tears

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A viral fan tweet shows Usher’s emotional 100th and final sold out Las Vegas residency show. The R&B crooner reminisces on a throwback interview, where he manifested an unforgettable residency in Vegas. Check out this special full circle moment inside.

Usher wrapped up his final concert of his widely successful Las Vegas residency on Dec. 3. The singer left all of his emotions on the stage after saying goodbye to his My Way residency, which ran for over two years.

The momentous occasion was captured by a fan and posted on social media shortly after. In the tearjerking video, the shirtless heartthrob fell to his knees and covered his face with his hands. He stood up before abruptly turning his back to the audience, surrounded by dancers who cheered him on as he wiped away tears and eventually turned back to face his countless fans.

“God Bless you, I love you,” he said.

Usher took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate his successful residency, where he shared a throwback interview clip discussing the possibility of residency in Las Vegas in 2004.

“If I did decide to go to Las Vegas, it would be the most phenomenal thing you’ve ever seen in your life,” Usher said at the time.

Check out the throwback clip below:

Dozens of fans and celebrities would agree that Usher exceeded his own expectations. The show received such favorable reviews from concertgoers that it was extended beyond its initial year-long agreement. The show made its way around social media with special moments where Usher serenaded some of our favorite celebrities like Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson, Queen Latifah, Janelle Monae, and Kenya Moore.

One of the most memorable celebrity moments was when Usher invited Keke Palmer onstage. The actress and singer shared a special song with Usher as they sang “There Goes My Baby.” It was Palmer’s ex-partner who made this moment go viral as he expressed his disdain for the Vegas incident.

Usher’s My Way residency started back in 2021 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and moved to the Park MGM in July 2022. The Grammy Award winner performed to countless sold-out crowds, which led to extending the residency several times.

Fortunately for Usher fans who may have missed his Vegas run, it appears he may be securing new performance venues in the near future. Sources told Billboard that the tour is expected to be announced on Super Bowl Sunday, where he’s expected to headline next.

No official word from Usher’s camp but if he does go through with it, it will be the singer’s seventh tour. Usher’s album Coming Home is also said to be released on Feb. 1, the same day as his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

Check out the special clip from Usher’s 100th and final sold out show below:

