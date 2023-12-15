Listen Live
Radio One Exclusives

WTLC Radio Stations And More Return To Monument Circle

Published on December 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Skyline

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty

WTLC stations are returning to Monument circle and they will bring Hot 100.9, 105.1 La Grande, & Telemundo Indy with them.

The last time the WTLC stations were on Monument Circle was February 16th, 2001.

22 year later it is back full of radio stations owned by Radio One:

  • 106.7 WTLCFM
  • WTLCAM – Praise Indy AM1310 95.1FM
  • Hot 100.9
  • 105.1 La Grande
  • Telemundo
  • 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
  • 93.1 WIBC
  • B105.7
  • 97.1 HankFM

Radio One acquired the Emmis Communications radio stations in August of 2022. All stations will temporarily be in the Monument Circle location until a home is found to operate the powerhouse radio cluster.

The mailing address and location that the radio stations above will now consider home is 40 Monument Circle,Indianapolis, IN 46204.

The main phone number line is: 317.266.0100

Bring yourself down to monument circle and spread some holiday cheer with us!

WTLC Radio Stations And More Return To Monument Circle  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close