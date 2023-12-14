RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Ye aka Kanye West has launched a new website dedicated to giving you all the news about himself, beginning with a recap of his upcoming album.

The platform, called Yews.News appeared to launch on Tuesday (December 12). It coincided with West being reinstated on X, formerly Twitter. Clicking on the platform on a desktop or laptop computer will take a person to a landing page that informs them which simply says, “Yews is designed for mobile.”

The site is broken up into three sections that are timestamped at 10 A.M., 3 P.M., and 8 P.M. The 10 A.M. and 8 P.M. sections cover the news, ranging from cultural and political topics like Donald Trump and the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Each page carries religious illustrations and has a varied amount of sources which include The Washington Post and Trump’s Truth Social website. Each post looks to be written in third-person, without any indication that Kanye West is penning any of them.

The 3 P.M. section contains a recap of the live listening event for Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign’s album Vultures, which is slated to be released on Friday (December 15) according to reports. The event featured the two showcasing songs from the new album, as they were joined on stage by Lil Durk, Offset, Chris Brown, and Kodak Black. Freddie Gibbs was also on hand and did his verse from the song “Back To Me”. The performance was captured by his manager Ben “Lambo” Lambert, who shared it in a post on X with the caption: “Verse of the year.”

The new site clears up the speculation that ensued when news of the “YEWS” trademark was first reported a couple of months ago. It was noted then that the trademark could be applied to many other things including merchandise, so it remains to be seen what will debut next.

Ye aka Kanye West Launches “YEWS” News Platform was originally published on hiphopwired.com