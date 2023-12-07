Still Bad Blood: Taylor Swift Opens Up About Leaked Kanye West Phone Call, Says It Was A “Fully Manufactured Frame Job”

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Time Person of the Year Taylor Swift still has plenty to say about that fiasco between herself, Kanye West, and his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

There is still bad blood between Swift, Ye, and his ex-wife. In her Time Person of the Year interview, the “Shake It Off” singer opened up about the leaked phone conversation between herself and the antisemitic rapper in which he asked for permission to say her name in the 2016 track “Famous” off his very meh album, DONDA.

On the song, the artist, who now is called Ye, rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous.” Swift claimed she had no idea the Chicago rapper would say the latter part of those lyrics after the song dropped.

West and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, claimed that Swift was all on board with the tasteless bars.

Kim K took things further by dropping an edited video featuring the phone call between Ye and Swift, showing the singer approving the lyrics.

In the interview with Time, Swift said it felt like a “fully manufactured frame job.”

“[It was] an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Swift said.

Adding, “Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me… I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.”

Swift Believes Karma Will Deal With Her Foes

Swift had to move to another country because everyone sided with the rapper and his wife, returning to the spotlight with her 2017 album Reputation. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country, “Swift told Time. “I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls.” “I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore,” adding, “I went down really, really hard.” “But I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote-unquote defeat your enemies,” Swift said. “Trash takes itself out every single time.” Swift’s loyal fanbase, the Swifties, also did some detective work uncovering the entire recording proving that West was talking about a different lyric, not the one on “Famous.” Good for her. Swift is now living her best life with her new boo, Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champion tight end Travis Kelce while continuing to rake in tons of cash from her most recent tour, latest album, and concert film. — Photo: James Devaney / Getty

