50 Cent Says His Diddy Documentary’s Proceeds To Go To Sex Assault Victims 

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is making a documentary on the recent lawsuits against Diddy—and will donate proceeds of the film to sexual assault victims.

As news of a fourth lawsuit filed against Diddy for alleged sexual assault has the public buzzing, 50 Cent is on the offensive by announcing the production of a documentary about the embattled music mogul. On Wednesday (December 6), the rapper shared a clip of former Bad Boy Records artist Mark Curry on camera alleging how Diddy aka Sean Combs would spike bottles of Moet champagne and serve them specifically to women who attended his parties.

When contacted by Entertainment Tonight, a representative for 50 Cent aka Curtis Jackson and G-Unit Film and TV confirmed that the documentary was in production. “I can confirm that the untitled ‘Diddy’ documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape,” the representative said in a statement.

50 Cent has been vocal about Diddy’s alleged misdeeds for quite some time, from trolling the “Can I Live” rapper about allegedly being behind the murder of Tupac Shakur to offering to buy the Revolt TV network after the mogul stepped down in the wake of the sexual abuse lawsuit against him by his former flame, Cassie Ventura. But the clip posted on Instagram also contained a veiled shot at Rick Ross, seen through a clip of Diddy with Ross at an event that was interspersed with Ross’s infamous lyrics from his “U.O.E.N.O.” track with Rocko from 2013: “Put Molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it/I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

The latest lawsuit against Diddy alleges that he and others including Bad Boy Records exec Harve Pierre participated in a “gang rape” of the victim, who was 17, in 2003. On Wednesday, Diddy posted a statement to his own Instagram account. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he wrote. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me (be) absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

50 Cent Says His Diddy Documentary’s Proceeds To Go To Sex Assault Victims was originally published on hiphopwired.com