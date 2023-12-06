Dave Chappelle is back. Actually, he never left, considering the comedian seems to always be in the news, but he does have a new Netflix on special premiering just before the end of the year.
Details are scarce, but Netlfix dropped a teaser trailer with applause, Chappelle’s voice and his now iconic C logo announcing the special’s global premiere will be December 31.
Recently, Chappelle made headlines when he was spotted in a selfie with controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert. However, he insists that he was duped.
Chappelle signed his Netflix deal in 2016, when he reportedly secured $20 million per special. The most recent special, and the last of the initial deal, was The Closer, which was released in 2021 and earned him a Grammy Award.
This story is developing.
New Dave Chappelle Comedy Special Premieres December 31 On Netflix was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Meet Diddy's Baby Mom: Dana Tran, Alleged One Night Stand [Photos ]
-
Jason, Travis Kelce Duet on 'A Philly Special Christmas Special' to Release This Week
-
NFL Likely to Take Action After Eagles Director of Security Was Involved in a Player Altercation
-
Eagles Fans Named Among Top 5 Most Loyal Fans in the NFL, According to Study