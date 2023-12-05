RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially hoodie season, so y’all know it’s that time of year when Supreme drops those coveted BOGO pieces that Hypebeasts and resellers live for.

Highsnobiety is reporting that Christmas is coming early for the heads this year as Supreme’s latest collection will hit the streets December 7 and will feature hoodies, t-shirts and beanies that will showcase that classic box logo that drives heads crazy out on these streets. The simple yet effective logo that’s reigned supreme (no pun intended) for years are always some of the most sought after pieces from Supreme’s annual collections. This year will prove to be no different.

Per Highsnobiety:

At the moment, there’s no official word on the release date or the tees’ colorways. But streetwear enthusiasts have some ideas: anyone up for a camo Box Logo tee?

In the meantime, Supreme will drop off some Box Logo hoodies, including the anticipated camouflage scheme from the collection preview.

As far as other colorways go, fans can expect more tonal options, like black, white, purple, and red. Yes, like a red BOGO on a red hoodie.

Joining the Box Logo hoodies will be New Era Box logo beanies, offered in the same schemes and dropping the same day as the hoodies.

OG New Yorkers will definitely be going for that Camo box logo hoodie. That’s a must. Just sayin’.

You can expect these to be a tough cop come Thursday morning as hypebeasts will be ready come 11 a.m. May the odds ever be in your favor for this year’s Supreme hunger games.

Will you be trying to cop a BOGO Supreme hoodie? Let us know in the comments section below.

Supreme To Drop New Box Logo Collection This Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com