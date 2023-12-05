Listen Live
Contests

WRNB Presents: 8 Days of Christmas!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

Published on December 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
WRNB 8 Days of Christmas Promotion - Web Post

Source: R1 / R1\

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania metropolitan area who meet the age restrictions as outlined in these Official Rules. The “8 Days Of Christmas” promotion ends on Friday, December 15, 2023.  Subject to Official Rules

[CLICK HERE] for official rules 

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close