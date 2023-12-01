Recession Forthcoming? President Joe Biden Joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show [LISTEN]

President Joe Biden joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to addresses recession talk, current plans, and criticism about his administration from black community. Tune in!
