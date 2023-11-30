Serena Williams Shares A Rough Day on Social Media, Fans Respond With Love And Support

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams is sometimes “not OK.” And that’s OK.

Serena is one of the most decorated tennis stars ever to play the game. The Michigan native has won 39 major titles: 23 in singles, 14 in women’s doubles, and two in mixed doubles.

And after retiring, Serena took her winning attitude off the court.

In 2022, she started a venture capitalist firm (and is one of the few Black women to do so). She and her sister, Venus Williams, are minority owners of the Miami Dolphins and have created the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC). And, Serena has multiple brand partnerships and her own clothing and accessory line and was recently named the CFDA’s 2024 Fashion Icon.

But despite all this, she is like every other Black woman juggling competing priorities like self-care, work, family, kids, and responsibilities.

Serena Williams has hard days, too.

On November 28, the multihyphenate tweeted, “I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you.”There’s always tomorrow Love you. ”

Serena followed the post with an adorable picture of a sweet moment between her and her newborn daughter, Adira River. Adira is swaddled in a plush polka-dot blanket.

“This makes me so happy,” she writes.

Serena Williams’ fans identify with her post, sharing love and support.

Serena’s vulnerable moments have gained millions of views and thousands of reactions. Each post has garnered more than 1 million views on X/Twitter and an average of 1.5K comments and 3K shares.

“Thank you for being open about your feelings. Your honesty is appreciated. Remember to practice self-compassion and reach out to loved ones when you need support. Together, we can get through the challenging moments. Sending you virtual hugs and encouragement. #YouAreNotAlone,” commented one fan.

“Millions need and needed to hear this. God bless you and yours,” another person said.

“The public forgets that celebrities are human beings as well. You are entitled too have good and bad days. I wish you a wonderful day today,” wrote another.

Serena Williams’ tweet highlights mental health issues common during the holiday season.

While Serena didn’t share the source of her tweet (or reason), she didn’t have to. Her honesty is refreshingly needed and also aligns with the many times she has spoken up for her health and the health of Black women everywhere.

The fact of the matter is that many in the Black community can go through highs and lows during the holiday season. The weight of the emotional toll of the winter months can sometimes be unbearable.

While seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is experienced by all Americans, studies show Black Americans may be more susceptible. Scientists believe this because of how depression generally presents itself in Black communities and because vitamin D deficiency is most prevalent among Black people in America, according to Capital B news. Further, Black and Latino people are more likely to be at risk for depression than Whites, and John Hopkins states that too often, women of color try to deal with depression on their own.

Underneath the glitz and glamour of the holidays – and the accolades of a tennis champion, business mogul, kick-a$$ wife and mother, and fashion icon – is the possibility of self-doubt, uncertainty, and icky feelings. So we applaud every opportunity, on social media or otherwise, to talk about and address it and cling to what makes us happy.

Thank you, Serena!

