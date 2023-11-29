Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on T.I. and his son, Diddy stepping down, Tina Knowles steps up to defend Beyonce, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: T.I. and His Son, Tina Knowles and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: T.I. and His Son, Tina Knowles and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Meet Diddy's Baby Mom: Dana Tran, Alleged One Night Stand [Photos ]
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Kid Cudi: "I Don't Smoke Weed Anymore"
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Jennifer Hudson Dishes On Wedding Band, Dress & Other Details