Listen Live
Events

JUST ANNOUNCED! Busta Rhymes is coming to Philly!

Published on November 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
UST ANNOUNCED! Busta Rhymes is coming to Philly!

Source: R1 / Getty

JUST ANNOUNCED! BUSTA RHYMES IS BRINGING THE BLOCK-BUSTA TOUR TO THE FILLMORE ON SUNDAY, APRIL 7TH TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

GET YOUR TICKETS –> [CLICK HERE] 

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close