Taraji P. Henson Just Made Us Re-Evaluate Our Entire Holiday Party Wardrobe In This Pink Velvet Gown

Is that Taraji P. Henson in pink velvet?

Taraji P. Henson and other stars of The Color Purple are outside celebrating next month’s box office release. And they look fabulous!

Taraji, who plays the iconic Shug Avery character in the movie, was spotted at a special screening in London on November 30. The actress turned heads as she sashayed down the purple carpet in a pink crushed velvet gown from LaPointe. As she moved, her column-style dress danced with a fun and flirty feather bottom cascading from her knees to the ground.

Taraji’s face card does not decline.

Taraji paired her posh pink dress with simple jewelry, balayage blonde and brown hair, and glam makeup. Her eyes shined with dramatic pink and purple shadow and pink shimmer, and her lips popped with bright pink gloss.

Taraji topped off her look with a matching long-line pink and fuschia coat. The pink and purple are giving Barbie “it girl,” and the velvet screams holiday haute.

See the entire ensemble, styled by Wayman and Micah, below and adjust your holiday party wardrobes accordingly.

Taraji’s costars looked equally as fabulous. Fantasia, known as Celie in the movie, dazzled in a white draped off-the-shoulder gown, while Danielle Brooks, who plays Sofia, opted for a black turtleneck number for the event. Other film stars spotted include Corey Hawkins and Colman Domingo, along with director Blitz Bazawule.

Taraji, Pink, And LaPointe Go Together. Real Bad.

Taraji and LaPointe have an ongoing love affair. This past October, Taraji stunned style lovers in another bright pink and fur jersey knit dress from the celebrity favorite designer.

The Hustle & Flow star wore the ensemble to Paris Fashion Week, and we can’t stop thinking about it. LaPointe posted the unforgettable moment on Instagram.

Check it out below and be on the lookout for more fashion from The Color Purple’s press tour. Between now and Christmas (December 23), we will surely see more style slays.

Taraji P. Henson Just Made Us Re-Evaluate Our Entire Holiday Party Wardrobe In This Pink Velvet Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com