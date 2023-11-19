RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

‘Tis the season for fashion and effortless slays by Tracee Ellis Ross! Our favorite style muse was once again spotted on Instagram over the weekend showing off her festive style and we’re loving every bit of it.

The actress took to the social media platform to share photos from her latest look, which was an all white Willy Chavarria suit. The three piece suit featured oversized slacks, an oversized white button down blouse, and a matching oversized blazer. Although the blazer was mostly all white, it featured a large red flower on the shoulder to add a pop of color to the chic look.

The monochromatic ensemble was paired with white loafers and minimal jewelry – a look the beauty completely owned. To add to the red pop of color, Ross wore a bright red lip and wore her hair in a slicked back bun, which complimented the oversized look perfectly.

“Let the holiday season begin! #candycanelanemovie @willychavarrianewyork sooooo beyond inspired by the collection. Thank you!!!” she captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below.

“you just do it every single time ” one of the style queen’s followers wrote underneath the photo dump. Another was mesmerized by the monochrome look, commenting, “That pop of red ” to call out the way she wore the look flawlessly.

Ross wore the stylish look to help promote her new holiday movie, Candy Cane Lane, in which she stars in alongside comedian and actor Eddie Murphy. In the film, the 51 year old will play the role of Carol, Murphy’s wife, as she and their kids delve into “a mission to win their neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest.”

The family oriented comedy will be available to stream on Prime Video starting on Dec. 1.

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Festive In A Willy Chavarria Suit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com