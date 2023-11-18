It was an ATL invasion in the K975 studios as Brian Dawson is visited by rap legend Tip “T.I.” Harris and his Haha Mafia (K-Dubb, Jayski & Tyler Chronicles). The four chop it up about their shows at Raleigh’s Goodnights Comedy Club this weekend. They also have some very interesting choices for their go-to headliner if their lives depended on it!
Tip “T.I.” Harris and The Haha Mafia Bring The Funny To The K975 Studios was originally published on hiphopnc.com
