Listen Live
HomeEntertainment News

Tip “T.I.” Harris and The Haha Mafia Bring The Funny To The K975 Studios

| 11.18.23
Dismiss


It was an ATL invasion in the K975 studios as Brian Dawson is visited by rap legend Tip “T.I.” Harris and his Haha Mafia (K-Dubb, Jayski & Tyler Chronicles). The four chop it up about their shows at Raleigh’s Goodnights Comedy Club this weekend. They also have some very interesting choices for their go-to headliner if their lives depended on it! 

Tip “T.I.” Harris and The Haha Mafia Bring The Funny To The K975 Studios  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close