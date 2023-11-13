RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Boy is back— this time… with J. Cole! These two rap titans are joining forces on the second leg of Drake’s “It’s All a Blur” tour. Drake & Cole will take over Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Sunday, March 10th. Mark your calendars and get your coins ready— general tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 11AM on livenation.com!

This announcement comes on the heels of an already explosive year for the duo. In October, Drake surprised fans in Toronto by bringing J. Cole out on stage to perform their hit collab, “First Person Shooter.” The chemistry between the two was perfect, leaving fans hungry for more.

Back in April, Cole and Drizzy co-headlined a legendary set at “Dreamville Fest“. The crowd got to witness the seamless blending of their distinct styles, along with special guest appearances incorporated into the show from Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, and Lil Wayne.

According to Billboard, their recent collaboration has also made history. Drake has now tied Michael Jackson with 13 Hot 100 leaders, the most among solo males. Meanwhile, this track earned J. Cole his first No. 1.

While fans eagerly wait for IAAB Part 2 to kick off, there’s another question lingering in the air: when will we hear new solo material from J. Cole?

Be sure to check back here for the scoop on all things Drake & J. Cole tour news!

The post Drake & J. Cole Team Up For New Tour appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

Drake & J. Cole Team Up For New Tour was originally published on wiznation.com