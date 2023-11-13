Listen Live
Enter to Win Tickets to U+ME+RNB Black Friday!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21 years of age or older. Subject to official rules.

Published on November 13, 2023

U+ME+RNB is back at Franklin Music Hall on Black Friday!

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. The “U+ME+RNB” promotion ends on Friday, November 17, 2023. Subject to official rules.

 

Click Here to purchase tickets

