Enter to Win Tickets to U+ME+RNB Black Friday!

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

U+ME+RNB is back at Franklin Music Hall on Black Friday!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. The “U+ME+RNB” promotion ends on Friday, November 17, 2023. Subject to official rules.

Click Here to purchase tickets