In celebration of his 39th birthday, French Montana threw a “Playboy Nights” themed party in Los Angeles, California. While there was plenty of live entertainment and sights to see, one of French’s birthday gifts truly stole the show. In a clip where he is surrounded by various animals, French Montana is seen receiving a special birthday gift delivery of an actual live zebra. Check out the rappers “wild” birthday present below.
French Montana Receives A “Wild” Present For 39th Birthday was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
[CLICK HERE] Enter to win Bryson Tiller Tickets!
-
Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans
-
Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy,
-
Costumes On Point: Blue Ivy & 9 Other People Who Won Halloween 2016