Entertainment News

Beyoncé Shares Newest Trailer For Upcoming Renaissance Film

Published on November 12, 2023

2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé has shared a new trailer for her upcoming feature film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. In the trailer, which debuted on the superstar singer’s Youtube channel on November 9th, she reflects on being a woman and mother in a male-dominated world.

“In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be very tough to balance motherhood and being on the stage, and it just reminds me of who I really am. It’s a new birth! I hope you feel liberated, but the renaissance is not over,” she relayed. Check out the 1 minute 38 second new trailer below.

Beyoncé Shares Newest Trailer For Upcoming Renaissance Film  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

