In contrast to this year’s remarkable surge, millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a more moderate 3.2% increase in their benefits for 2024, aligning with the stabilization of consumer prices.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will result in the average recipient receiving an additional $50 or more per month, starting in January, as stated by the Social Security Administration.
RELATED: What You Need To Know About Social Security Benefits Even Before You’re Old Enough For Them
This change comes on the heels of an extraordinary 8.7% benefit increase this year, driven by 40-year-high inflation rates, which significantly impacted the cost of consumer goods. However, with the gradual easing of inflation, the forthcoming annual increase is noticeably smaller.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- PPA Shares How to Get Residential Parking Permit Signs on Your Street
- Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024
- Hands Down: Gervonta Davis Says Philly Has the Best Fighters in America
- Sol ChYld is New Jersey’s ‘Choice’ To Blow Up Next!
- DJ Crazy says Shake Dhat Music is Taking Over the World!
- Meek Mill and Rick Ross Talk Struggles With Substance Abuse
- National Taco Day: A List of Restaurants in Philadelphia to Try For National Taco Day
- Philadelphia Police Arrest the Motorcyclist from Viral Assault Video
- TeeJay Says ‘Drift’ Falls Under Dancehall Genre
- Top Tier Event: The Black Is Gala Year 5
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Sexyy Red supports Trump, Tamar Braxton shocked by breakup, CVS pharmacy tragedy,
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Judge Raises Bail By 60% For White Biker Who Pointed Gun At Black Mom Whose Car Window He Shattered
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Enter to Win: Ms. Pat Live at Keswick Theatre November 11th!
-
Meet Diddy's Baby Mom: Dana Tran, Alleged One Night Stand [Photos ]