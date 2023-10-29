After the recent release of his LP, The Love Album:Off the Grid, Diddy has announced that an accompanying film is on the way. On Friday, October 27th, the mogul announced via Instagram that his new movie, Off the Grid starring model Eva Apio, will soon be available in theaters. Check out the teaser post for the upcoming project below.
Diddy Announces New Movie To Coincide With “The Love Album” was originally published on hiphopnc.com
