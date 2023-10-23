Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Get the rundown on Monique explaining why she calls her husband “Daddy” and why people are saying Brian McKnight is a “bad daddy”, and more!
The post Hot and Trending: Monique’s Marriage, Brian McKnight, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.
