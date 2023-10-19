Cardi B’s 2018 Assault Trial Postponed To Work Out Deal With Accuser

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

It seems that Cardi B might be able to settle a legal issue that has been following her for years. Her assault trial has been postponed so she can work it out with her accuser.

Radar Online is reporting that the Bronx, New York native might have a chance to come to an agreement regarding a standing legal matter. Five years ago she was accused of assaulting a security guard in Los Angeles. Emani Ellis says the “I Like It” rapper was exiting her obstetrician’s office in Los Angeles, California. A then pregnant Bardi allegedly starting attacking Ellis after the security guard reportedly started filming her. Ellis would follow up with a lawsuit in 2020 stating that she suffered “physical, emotional, and psychological damages” and was left with a scar on her cheek.

Last week the celebrity gossip website obtained documents that were filed on October 12. The filing requested that the trial be pushed back to 2024 so they can hopefully settle the case via mediation. “Parties in an attempt to resolve this matter have agreed to a mediation with mediator John W. Shaw, Esq. at Shaw Mediations, and the parties are working on scheduling the mediation for December of 2023” the paperwork read. “As trial of the action is scheduled for November 14, 2023, the Parties have agreed to continue the trial date from November 14, 2023 to February 1, 2024 in order to accommodate the mediation, and to attempt to informally resolve their dispute”.

TMZ claims that an unnamed witness who was present described the incident very different saying things didn’t get physical and a staff member stepped in to break up the two women. Cardi B has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

