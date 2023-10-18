Listen Live
Celebrity News

Rick Ross & Meek Mill Announce Release Date For Upcoming Joint Album

Published on October 18, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Meek Mill Celebrates CHAMPIONSHIPS

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The highly anticipated joint album from Rick Ross and Meek Mill has finally announced a release date.

Yesterday Meek Mill took to Instagram to tease a trailer for the upcoming collab, titled Too Good To Be True. The first single Shaq & Kobe dropped just a couple weeks ago, and now we finally know when to expect the full project from the longstanding labelmates.

Too Good To Be True will be released on November 10.

Meek’s cinematic trailer for the new project features himself, Rick Ross, Diddy, and DJ Khaled.

Are you looking forward to the new music coming from the front runners at Maybach Music Group!?

Rick Ross & Meek Mill Announce Release Date For Upcoming Joint Album  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close