Joey Bada$$ Launches ‘Impact Mentorship’ Program For Black Men And Men Of Color

Rapper and actor, Joey Bada$$ is letting it be known that he’s not just an entertainer, he’s an advocate for young Black men and men of color who wants to see them gain all the tools they need to succeed in a world that often counts them out. That’s why the Brooklyn MC announced a new mentorship program that won’t cost them a dime but might offer invaluable knowledge and experience.

“I’m excited to announce that I’ve been silently working on a free mentorship program for men of color in the US & Puerto Rico called @impactmentorship,” the “Paper Trail$” rapper wrote on Instagram. “Inspired by my friend @sophchangnyc & @unlockherpotential. I recruited an impressive network of incredible mentors in the areas of ART, CULINARY, FASHION, FILM/TV, MEDIA, MUSIC, SPORTS.”

From Blavity:

The core objective of the mentorship program is “to commit to a man of color’s professional development and growth by sharing expertise, experience, wisdom, insights, guidance, and constructive criticism,” according to its website. Impact Mentorship will offer mentees one hour a month to connect with experts in various industries for a year. According to the Brookings Institute, “Black men have the highest unemployment rates of any race/gender group, and the lowest labor force participation and employment rates among men.” Impact Mentorship seeks to dismantle this narrative. To expand access and bolster professional opportunities for young professionals, Impact Mentorship will strive to “provide a path” to freedom for its members: “We believe wholeheartedly that mentorship can help provide a path to professional and financial independence. In addition to career guidance, one of the most critical gifts the mentees receive is confidence.”

But like many programs like this, especially one you don’t have to come out of pocket for, space is limited, which is why Bada$$ warned his followers: “Due to the high profile of our mentors we anticipate significant demand for the program.” “To increase your chances of matching with your chosen mentor, we strongly encourage all applicants to carefully research the program and mentors, prepare your application in advance and submit early,” he continued. “Good luck!” Shout out to Joe Bada$$ for using his position and success to pay it forward. Impact Mentorship will begin accepting applications on October 15 through the 29th.

Joey Bada$$ Launches ‘Impact Mentorship’ Program For Black Men And Men Of Color was originally published on hiphopwired.com