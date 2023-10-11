RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor is striking in a red patent leather look in Diddy’s upcoming music video, Closer To God.

Diddy is back on the music scene with his latest EP, The Love Album: Off the Grid. He is dropping a music video tomorrow for his hit, “Closer To God,” featuring the FINE Teyana Taylor. Taylor took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of the video, and the singer was on fire in a red patent leather look that accented her sculptured body.

Teyana Taylor X Diddy

In the video, Taylor resembles moving art as she flexes in a wide-brim hat, an eccentric top, and high-cut panties. The singer rocks red stiletto nails, lip rings, and circle earrings. Underneath her swanky hat is her signature braided do and laid edges. As she hits different poses in the video, she sings, “Every time I hear you speak, I feel enough. Even in my dreams, I see our kids and stuff. Even on my hard days, I want to kiss your scars. I got the same ones on my heart.”

Taylor posted the video with the caption, “CLOSER TO GOD, THE VIDEO, TOMORROW, OTG: THE LOVE ALBUM @diddy.” Her followers flooded her comment section with fire emojis and praise. One follower typed, “Wowwwwwwwww this is what the world needs you!” While another fan commented, “Love when you come out of retirement and remind us .” And we love it too!

Taylor is a force to be reckoned with, and we can’t wait to see the entire video. The song is a banger, so it’s only fitting that the video follows suit.

Teyana Taylor Serves Body And Vocals In Diddy's 'Closer To God' Music Video