Coi Leray got into a heated exchange with a fan while performing on stage at one of her concerts. In a video that circulated on social media on October 5th, Leray was hit with an object thrown by a concertgoer, which caused her to react in a rage. “I’m from Jersey. I will really smack the f*** out of you.” From there, the rapper told fans, “Don’t f**king play with me. Keep that s*** cute, or put it the f*** on mute, b****,” said the rapper. Check out the video of the incident below.
Coi Leray Gets Into A Heated Exchange With Concertgoer was originally published on hiphopnc.com
