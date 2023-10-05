Bill Bellamy is known for being a story teller and he came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and did just that! The ‘Love Jones’ Actor talked about some of his most memorable moments with icons. The former TV host shared never before told stories about stars like Michael Jackson, Biggie, Aaliyah and R. Kelly. The comedian detailed a very interesting moment between him, R.Kelly, and Aaliyah. What was one of Biggie’s biggest fears? You’ll have to watch to find out! Lemonade stand you’re definitely going to want to hear this one! So grab your cup, throw it back, and sip on that!
Bill Bellamy Spills Never Before Told Stories about Aaliyah & R. Kelly, Biggie, and More! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Kelly Rowland Breaks The Internet In A Sheer Brown Dress
-
Cardi B Re-Posts Philly Instagram Comedian- Meet Meatball [WATCH]
-
Viral Philadelphia Influencer 'Meatball' Has Been Arrested For Inciting A Riot
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!
-
Yung Miami And Her Mama Are The Courtside Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed