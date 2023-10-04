The Moral Dilemma With Jeezy

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Or sit back to look at how far you’ve come with your personal growth.

These are the type of questions that each of us, at some point, grapples with. In the quest for self-discovery and healing, we take a necessary journey that leads us (or forces us) to change; to transform. Confronting our flaws and virtues, our mistakes and triumphs. This introspective journey of healing, nurturing the realization that goodness isn’t an inherent trait but a conscious choice we make every day. Who do you choose to be everyday?

The “Soul Survivor” rapper, Jeezy shared such pivotal moments and conversations that changed his trajectory.

“I wanted people to see when you saw me at my best, I was at my worst,” Jeezy explained.

When do you get to the point of stop pleasing others and truly find what pleases you, and makes you happy.

“I mean, like, when you saw me multiplatinum, Trap or Die, Thug Motivation 101, I was at my worst, man. I was so bad off, I don’t even think I was a good person, you know what I’m saying? I was just in it, and I was just going, and it was about everything but the right thing. And as a man, you know you can’t go tell your homeboys you’re depressed — you sound crazy. You getting all this money, driving these cars, doing tours, like, what you mad about? But it was so much work I had to do on myself, right?…” – Revolt World 2023

The newly author shares how God how to check him and really getting in touch with how he feels about life.

When you decide to make changes for yourself, you have to change the people around you in all aspects. Here’s a more detailed conversation with Jeezy about changing that perspective, mental health, growth, and continued longevity in success.

“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” – John F. Kennedy