Is Muni Long’s New Song ‘Made For Me’ Another R&B Anthem? [WATCH]

R&b hitmaker Muni Long stops by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show for an exclusive interview!

She has gone from starting her career writing for some of your favorite artists like Mariah Carey, Chris Brown, and Rihanna, to becoming a star herself. You may know Muni for her most popular song to date, ‘Hours and Hours’. Could her latest single ‘Made for Me’ be the next r&b anthem?!

Muni Long, formerly known as Priscilla Renea, also gives the inside scoop on her marriage, creative process, and plans for the future. Although she has pushed the boundaries of her pen by experimenting with different genres, she makes it clear that “the foundation of all music is just a good song.”

“A lot of the stuff I thought I knew, I just kind of like…threw it out…I’m starting over from scratch as if it’s my first day out,” Muni says.

Let us know what you think of her new single, ‘Made For Me’. To keep up with Muni, follow her social media pages @munilong

