Funk Flex Resumes Feud With Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy

Funkmaster Flex has rekindled his beef with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy after being named in a cease and desist letter from them.

On Sunday (Oct. 1), the veteran HOT 97 radio host and DJ shared on social media that he had been named in a cease and desist letter from a legal firm representing victims of a real estate scam that DJ Envy is allegedly involved in. “BIG DOG? @DJENVY I THINK THEY NAMED U IN THIS $1,400,000 REAL ESTATE LAWSUIT? YOU LAWYER IS OK WITH ME MENTIONING SINCE THIS IS PUBLIC RECORD?” he wrote in the caption of the now-deleted Instagram post.

DJ Envy has been embroiled in legal issues stemming from being sued along with real estate investor couple Cesar and Jennifer Pinas in August by Anthony Barone and Anthony Martini. The two claim the radio host and the couple engaged them to be part of an apartment complex development deal, but the project fell through and they haven’t gotten their investment money back. DJ Envy has pushed back on the allegations, claiming in a radio interview that he had lost $500,000 in a separate deal with the Pinas.

Funk Flex then turned his attention to DJ Envy’s co-host Charlamagne Tha God by sharing a screenshot of a Vibe magazine story referring to where he was previously accused of sexual assault in a subsequent Instagram post. “UMMMMM? YOU CAUGHT ANOTHER (NEW) LAWSUIT APRIL 21, 2023? I DONT THINK U SETTLED THAT? @cthagod (AND YOU CALLING PEOPLE PATHETIC?) LET YOUR LAWYER KNOW I CAN TALK ABOUT THIS CAUSE VIBE MAG ALREADY DID? TOMORROW! 7PM! @HOT97,” he wrote.

The animosity had been brewing for Flex since the previous Thursday night on his radio show, where Rick Ross made an appearance to promote his latest single with Meek Mill, “Shaq & Kobe.” Both cracked jokes about Envy and the legal trouble he’s in. “Nah, we ain’t selling fake houses!” Ross said. “We not gon’ steal no old lady houses. You going to hell for that.”

“I heard he just accused his man of taking advantage of him, too,” Ross continued. “You’re doing the fraud, you’re telling on your man? Damn.”

“Dreamchasers over here, house chasers over there,” Flex answered.

They also had jokes for Charlamagne Tha God, suggesting that he leave Power 105.1 to join HOT 97 with Flex claiming he could get him a job “washing sneakers.”

