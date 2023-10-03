Outkast’s ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ Best-Selling Rap Album

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Outkast’s SpeakerboxxxThe Love Below album has achieved the honor of being the highest-selling album ever in rap history.

Last Friday (Sept. 29), the fifth studio album from the duo of Andre 3000 and Big Boi was certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as the top-selling rap album ever, going 13x platinum. The previous record holder was Eminem’s The Eminem Show which had been certified as 12x platinum just last year. The honor coincides with the album’s 20th anniversary on September 23, which Outkast celebrated on their official Instagram account.

Big Boi celebrated the achievement with a post on his own Instagram account showing him unwrapping the plaque marking the certification and record. “Special delivery just in time for the 20th anniversary 9/23/03…#speakerboxxxthelovebelow Over 13 Million albums sold. ( Diamond & a 3.5 ) What Are Your Jams? @ outkast is everlasting. Stank You Smelly Much …To All Y’all ,” he wrote in the caption.

The news comes as Outkast is giving SpeakerboxxxThe Love Below and their third album, 1998’s Aquemini special vinyl releases. For Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, it will be 4 LPs featuring the “Platinum Chain” for Big Boi’s album and “Pearls” vinyl for Andre’s album. For the Aquemini release, the 3 LPs will be in a gold galaxy, cloudy magenta, and cloudy green vinyl. Fans can pre-order the vinyl reissues through Get On Down with Speakerboxxx/The Love Below set to ship in November and the Aquemini release to be sent out later in October.

Aquemini also celebrated its 25th anniversary on September 29th with Outkast releasing a new video for the highly popular track “SpottieOttieDopaliscious”. The iridescent animated video was directed by OK Motion Club. “As ATLiens, this project means so much to us. We couldn’t be prouder of what we created and none of it could have been made possible without our incredible team of creatives!”, the Atlanta production company wrote on their Instagram page.

