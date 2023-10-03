Actors on Strike Negotiate with Hollywood Studios

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The actors union SAG-AFTRA decided to hand in their scripts and walk off their movie and television sets Mid-June.

Moreover, SAG-AFTRA also stands by the Writers Guild of America whom just ended their 148 day strike last week. Beforehand this halted all writing for America’s television favorites such as “Saturday Night Live”, “Abbott Elementary” and “Stranger Things” to name a few !

Why would professional actors and writers walk out of Hollywood studios you ask ?

increases in their base pay

a greater share of earnings from shows that appear on streaming services and

vigorous provisions on AI exploitation.

The usage of artificial intelligence has gotten out of hand within the television industry. From false background scenes and fake background actors which forces out the process in which real background actors have the oppurtunity to grow and thrive into working actors.

Officials of SAG-AFTRA and major Hollywood companies have returned to the negotiating table to handle these prickly issues after being deep in the water for almost 2 1/2 months.

The most recent meeting included media industries biggest leaders NBC Universal Studio Group Chairman Donna Langley, Discovery Chief Executive David Zaslav, Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger, Netflix Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos and Warner Bros.

The beginning of this strike started out very sticky from AMPTP stating SAG AFTRA were behaving “uncivilized” and Disney officials mentioning SAG AFTRA demands being “untimely and unrealistic” now that companies are being affected economically a change has to be made.

SAG AFTRA and the major media groups will return to the table Wednesday October 4th in high hopes to a closer means of television coming back and all actors and writers can return to what they love.