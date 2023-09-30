RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Lennox is definitely one of our favorite fashionistas. Not only is she always applying pressure in every look she rocks, she knows how to serve face and body in the process. And over the weekend, the beauty once again posed fashionably for Instagram in a look that left us speechless!

Taking to the platform, the starlet looked elegant in her sparkly, curve hugging gown. The silver gown featured a mock neck and was sleeveless, allowing Ari to show off her toned arms. The dress fit the Pressure songstress like a glove, and featured dramatic red feathers at the hem which billowed out into a long train.

Ari accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and dramatic makeup, rocking bright red lipstick on her lips to match the dress’s red accent. As for her hair, the melanated queen rocked a slicked back, curly, half up, half down style. She then posed on a staircase where she was able to show off the stunning look in its entirety.

Ari simply captioned the photo with a red heart to let the look speak for itself. Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/arilennox/?hl=en&img_index=1

Whew, Ari is certainly applying pressure with this look and we can’t get enough! And her followers certainly agree as they were sure to offer her endless praise in the comments. “Ma’am!!! It’s giving royalty ” and “Gurrrrlllllaaaa. Why are you so ethereal and beautiful how why how why” were among the top comments we loved. Others let their love for the look be known by sharing heart eye and fire emojis.

What do you think about Ari’s fashionable ensemble? We love it!

Ari Lennox’s Latest IG Post Leaves Us Speechless was originally published on hellobeautiful.com