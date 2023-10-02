Top Tier Event: The Black Is Gala Year 5

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Black is …an experience.

Year 5 ! “The Black Is Gala” 2023 was a 10 out of 10 experience. This years theme was coming to America and the event team turned the Horticultural Center into a glammed-out elegant scenery of Black Excellence.

The honorees this year included “The Underdog” award presented to @sosheargenius , “The Advocate” pillar award recipient @asiplantthisseed and the pillar award for “The Influencer” to @wallo267.

This Crystal Bailey Production was out done including African stilt walker Sister Malfalda, Bacardi Bar activations, a Jeep photo-op decrored with ballons, flowers, and most importantly hundreds of guest in the most elegant suits and gowns ! Excellent food and beverage service by the amazing culinary team @aminaphilly . The live entertainment was rocking and provided by @its_treway and heavy hitter Dj @djgeezphilly1 .

This an inaugural event experience draped in a celebration of cultural excellence. This members only event provides a posh atmosphere for attendees to pamper their palettes, adorn in the highest quality of fabrics, network amongst a million dollar community, soaking in the sounds of live entertainment; while celebrating amongst like-minded professionals.

This formal and fashionable event is a cultural staple in the city of Philadelphia. The Black is Gala is where Black Excellence is celebrated in its highest regard. Don’t miss the next Black Is Gala !