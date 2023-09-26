Monica Is Now A Blonde And The Bombshell Looks Like She is Having Fun.

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Singer Monica, whose real name is Monica Denise Arnold, is bringing in the fall season with a new hair color. The color is blonde, bad, and bold.

This week, the “Don’t Take It Personal” singer debuted the new hair color for fans on Instagram. Known to be a fashionista – who frequently eats up the girlies and leaves no crumbs – she also paired the new hair with a dope dark denim look.

Let’s get into it.

In the social media post, Monica’s new blonde tresses demand attention. They are styled in a long, wavy lace front with length past the 42-year-old’s shoulders. The wig unit has a deep part on the side and large barrel curls that we know swing every time Monica sings “Before You Walk Out My Life.” Monica’s make-up look is just as glam. Her eyes are smoky bronze, her cheekbones are popping, and her lip color is nude.

Monica matches her new blonde hair color with a bold fashion look.

Monica’s outfit also brings more fun while slaying to the ‘gawds. The garments appear to be from celebrity favorite designer brands AREA and Coperni.

The Atlanta native’s top is a rich, deep blue butterfly corset with cutouts, an open back, and rhinestone detailing. According to the designer’s site, Monica’s butterfly bustier retails for $895. She paired it with a simple black turtleneck.

Monica’s bottoms matched the deep blue indigo hue – and were everything. The pants are a hybrid of black leggings and jeans. The top half hugs the hips in onyx black, and the bottom flares out in classic deep denim with a black belt and buckle. The bottoms retail for about $1000 at Nordstrom’s.

Monica lends her support for social justice.

Monica was also pictured this week rocking the new hair and killer outfit in Washington, D.C. While in the Nation’s Capital, she showed support for Tony Lewis Sr. and Jr.

Tony Lewis, Sr. was incarcerated for over 30 years for a reported conspiracy drug charge. Tony Lewis, Jr., who was nine at the time of his dad’s incarceration, made it his life’s mission to get his father’s release.

Monica is everything – a great singer, fashion ‘killa, hair maven, and social justice advocate. We are loving it all, Sis!

