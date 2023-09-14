JAY-Z’s “Off-White Lexus” Displayed At ‘The Book Of HOV’ Exhibit, Date Extended

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The Book Of Hov exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum has been a resounding success, and it’s going to stick around a little longer. Also, the Brooklyn rapper turned mogul’s famed “Off-White Lexus” is going to be parked right outside the building.

Roc Nation has partnered with Lexus to bring a vintage 1993 Lexus GS 300, the same one Jay-Z flexed in the “Dead Presidents” video, to the Brooklyn Museum. Is it the exact same whip? Probably not, but it’s all about the nostalgia. The Book of HOV was originally scheduled to close up shop in the fall but will now end its run at the close of 2023.

“We’re excited to partner with Lexus to bring JAY-Z’s iconic ‘Off-White Lexus’ to The Book of HOV. The new installation adds another element of JAY-Z’s career to the exhibit that visitors can enjoy,” said Desiree Perez, CEO Roc Nation, in a press statement. “The response to The Book Of HOV has been overwhelming, so we’re excited to extend the exhibit to December to ensure new and returning attendees can have enough opportunities to fully immerse themselves into the experience.”

Since opening July 14, the Book Of Hov has reportedly hosted over 255,000 visitors and in turn created over 21,000 new accounts thanks to limited edition Jay-Z library cards.

According to Kelly Blue Book, the Lexus GS 300, a four door sedan, had a retail price of a cool $40,000 back in ’93. High-end Lexus automobiles have been name-checked in various Hip-Hop songs throughout the years, and that fact isn’t lost on the brand itself.

“In further celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, we are thrilled to partner with Roc Nation in this special tribute to JAY-Z’s musical legacy,” added Mia Phillips, Senior Manager, Lexus Advertising & Media, in a statement. “The vehicle display is recognition of the mutual respect and admiration between Lexus and JAY-Z, whose brilliance and contributions to culture extend far beyond hip-hop.”

Real recognize real.

JAY-Z’s “Off-White Lexus” Displayed At ‘The Book Of HOV’ Exhibit, Date Extended was originally published on hiphopwired.com