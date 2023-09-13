RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

There’s somethin’ bout Htown that make celebrities feel at home. Yesterday KevinHart pulled up to Palapas and took over the bar, serving drinks for the crowd.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Drake Drops New Album Bombshell During Texas Show

RELATED: Kevin Hart Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’

Check out the video below.

[VIDEO] Kevin Hart Visits Houston Bar and Serves H-Town Crowd Drinks was originally published on theboxhouston.com