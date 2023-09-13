RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

And just like that, the Magic is gone.

For the past few years Nas and Hit-Boy have been blessing Hip-Hop fans with some amazing projects in both the Kings Disease series and Magic installations. But now it seems like their partnership is coming to an end as Nas has announced that their next album, Magic 3, will be their last. That’s the bad news, the great news is that their next album will be releasing on Nas’ birthday, Thursday (Sept. 14), at 9 p.m., and we can’t wait.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Nas posted a blurred out picture of himself and in the caption wrote: “I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with @hitboy & I. It’s been nothing short of Magical! The Album Drops On My Birthday. THURSDAY 9•14 at 9PM. Forever Grateful, Enjoy!! Nasir Jones.”

With the album dropping on Nas’ 50th birthday, we’re lowkey expecting, well, a magical album. Their previous projects have been quite stellar, and we wouldn’t expect anything less from their swan song on such a momentous occasion.

Little is known about the upcoming album. Y’all know we’ll be tuning in as soon as it hits streaming platforms Sept. 14. Hopefully it’ll have a surprise collaboration or two (Jay-Z?) but even if it doesn’t, we’re sure it’ll be something to behold.

Are y’all excited/sad about Magic 3 dropping soon but also being the last album Hit-Boy produces for Nas? Sound off in the comments section below.

Nas Announces ‘Magic 3’ Will Drop On His 50th Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com