R&B singer, Michel’le, has been through a lot in her 52 years on this earth. Starting as a back-up singer with World Class Wreckin’ Cru, with her dominating hook on their smash hit “Turn Off the Lights”, spring boarding her into her own solo music career. Michel’le was a pint sized musical singing power house that’s singing voice was night and day to her talking voice, trail blazing to what was to come in the 90’s. Michel’lehad an alleged abusive relationship with World Class Wreckin’ Cru member, NWA member turned super producer Dr. Dre before being saved by Suge Knight, before Michel’le and Suge’s so called marriage went south.

In spite of all that went wrong in Michel’le’s life personally, her God given talent always stood strong, that’s until recently.

Michel’le survived Compton but she may be battling something else.

R&B singer Michel’le recently had an incident at a concert in Los Angeles, that left fans severely disappointed and wondering, what was going on with Michel’le.

Caught on a video that’s making its way up the viral ladder, Michel’le was supposed to be singing “Turn Off The Lights” when it seemed that her lights weren’t on. Fans are now wondering if Michel’le was high, drunk or all of the above.

Let’s keep Michel’le uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at the video below.

What Is Going On With R&B Singer Michel’le!? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com