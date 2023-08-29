RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Taylor To Miss At Least First Four Games Of 2023 Season

INDIANAPOLIS – We got our first answer to the Jonathan Taylor saga on Tuesday afternoon.

And it’s not a good one for those wanting to see him play, for any NFL team, anytime soon.

The Colts are keeping Taylor on the physically unable to perform list to start this season. That means Taylor is not eligible to practice or play through the first four weeks of the year. Taylor will miss games (at least) against the Jaguars, at Texans, at Ravens and Rams.

With this news, that means Taylor’s absence due to a beyond nagging ankle injury will carry into a 10th month. Taylor’s last on-field activity with the Colts was on December 17, 2022. He has yet to practice or play since then.

Taylor will still get paid his entire base salary while on the PUP list.

As far as Taylor’s contract situation for 2023, there’s more to watch as he is supposed to be in the final year of his rookie deal.

From the NFL: A player’s contract will not be tolled (meaning the contract will not be suspended and resumed the following season) while on the PUP, unless he is in the last year of his deal and he is both not able to perform football services as of the sixth regular season game and is not activated during that regular season or postseason.

For Taylor to get an accrued season this year, he must play in at least 6 games.

Tuesday’s decision does nothing to quiet any of the relationship drama between the Colts and Taylor.

On social media, Taylor has already expressed displeasure at what happened Tuesday (no trade + staying on the PUP list).

This latest only stresses that Taylor’s surgically repaired ankle from January still has him on the mend, and will lead to the Colts searching for early-season running back answers next to Anthony Richardson.

While Tuesday’s “soft trade deadline” by the Colts came and passed without a move, the actual NFL trade deadline is October 31st.

Two more months of his story?

For now, that appears to be the case.

Oh yeah, Chris Ballard is scheduled to meet the media on Wednesday.

