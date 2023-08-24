Lizzo Case Update: Her Lawyers Say She Plans To Countersue

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo may be fighting back. And her lawyers responded to case allegations this week.

Here is an update on the recent public case and sexual allegations surrounding Lizzo, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and three former dancers. According to PEOPLE, Lizzo is planning a countersuit.

On August 23, Lizzo’s lawyer, Marty Singer, shared pictures of former dancers with celebrity publication PEOPLE. Singer sees the pictures as part of a mounting case against the foundation of the plaintiff’s argument. But others disagree.

The photos allegedly show lawsuit plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez with performers from Paris Crazy Horse’s cabaret in March 2023. The show was nude and topless. Everyone appears to be smiling and happy. According to Singer, the selfie was after claimants say Lizzo builled them into attending.

Lizzo’s lawyer sent a statement.

“These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts,” Lizzo’s lawyer tells PEOPLE about the pictures. Consequently, Singer calls the lawsuit against the “It’s About Damn Time” artist “a sham” and says she intends to sue once her claims are dismissed.

Former Dancers Respond To Pictures in Lizzo Case

Despite developments, Lizzo’s former dancers appear to be staying strong in the case. Additionally, the dancers’ attorneys also spoke to the LA-based publication. And lawyers state the dancers stand by their claims.

Furthermore, attorney Neama Rahmani told PEOPLE, “The plaintiffs merely wanted to keep their jobs until they finally had enough. Arianna, Noelle and Crystal were brave enough to come out with their stories and they don’t plan to back down in the face of these bullying tactics by Lizzo’s attorney.”

Also, Rahmani called the pictures and statements “victim shaming.” She also told PEOPLE the photos don’t change the facts of the Lizzo case.

After the case was filed, Lizzo first responded in early August. In a lengthy statement on social media, Lizzo wrote she “was hurt,” “was not the villain,” and that the allegations were outrageous. However, Lizzo hasn’t publicly commented on the case since.

Her most recent Instagram post after the statement is a reel with the caption, “From Shibuya, with Love .” She rocks a blue and yellow two-piece fringe outfit with black shades and her hair up in a ponytail. She is seen walking into a black Surbaban and posiong.

The music in the reel audio in the background is “Shabooya” by Aleza and Slimeroni. “I’m from Memphis, and you won’t catch me slipping,” the song plays toward the end of the reel.

There are critics on both sides of this debate. And, Lizzo’s role as a body-positive advocate provides an additional layer of scrutiny. But, Lizzo’s supporters remain steadfast in agreement with the performer, however, while others wait for further evidence.

What do you think about the current case? Check back for updates.

Lizzo Case Update: Her Lawyers Say She Plans To Countersue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com