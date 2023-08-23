Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Seek Protection From a Stalker Fan

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrity couple Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are seeking an court-ordered protection from a fan that has repeatedly crossed personal boundaries by reportedly showing up to their concerts, events and home.

Ian Craig Lees, who allegedly recently snuck onto her property. As reported by TMZ , Jhene went to court Monday and filed for a temporary restraining order against a 29-year-old man named, who allegedly recently snuck onto her property.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Jhene expresses despite being a complete stranger, the guy appears determined to make contact with her … and now she says she fears for her life.Last month Jhene says the stalker got into an altercation with her neighborhood security and breached the security post and got in their home she shares with Big Sean and family. Jhene asked the Court to issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting the man from coming within 100 yards of her, Big Sean, or their children. However, the judge declined the request at this time and scheduled a hearing for September 14.

