Jhene Aiko and Big Sean Seek Protection From a Stalker Fan

Jhene asked the Court to issue a temporary restraining order prohibiting the man from coming within 100 yards of her, Big Sean, or their children. However, the judge declined the request at this time and scheduled a hearing for September 14.
