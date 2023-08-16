SKEE-YEE: Woman Wanted For Throwing a Skee Ball at Child in Arcade

Police in Cape May, NJ are asking residents for their help locating a woman who is wanted for a bizarre incident that happened over the weeked.
Surveillance video documents a women wearing a white dress, in an argument with another adult.
After the altercation she is seen throwing one of the skee ball used at one of the arcade games, which hit a child in the back of the head.
Skee Balls are made of wood, and the child suffered injuries from the impact of the Skeeball.
If you recognize this women, [CLICK HERE] to contact Cape May police or give them a call at 609-884-9500
