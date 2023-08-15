Watch: Keri Hilson Stars In BET+ Original Film ‘Ruined’ Debuting This Month

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The new BET+ Original film Ruined, starring R&B singer, songwriter and actress Keri Hilson, is premiering exclusively on BET+ soon. Read more details about the film and watch the official trailer inside.

The psychological thriller follows couple Olivia “Liv” Richards (Annie Ilonzeh) and Landon (Chris Warren) as they hit a rough patch in their 10-year marriage. Then, things take a drastic turn. Seeking counseling to save her marriage, Olivia decides to consult with a highly-recommended marriage therapist, Dr. Alexis Torres (Hilson) who shares a secret past with her husband. Their visit sparks an unsettled vengeance, and one of them may not survive.

Hilson has found some success in film since her first appearance in Think Like A Man back in 2012. Since then, she has appeared in films Riddick, Almost Christmas and Love by the 10th Date. Now, Hilson returns as a leading lady in the BET+ thriller Ruined.

Check out some first look images from the film below:

The official film description:

When Landon and Olivia (Liv) Richards’ 10 year marriage hits a rough patch, Olivia decides to consult with a highly-recommended marriage counselor to help get them back on track. Little does she know, Dr. Alexis Torres shares a sordid past with Landon and a history that awakens a vengeance in Alexis which will not only destroy Olivia’s marriage but also her life.

Be sure to catch Hilson in the upcoming film Ruined August 17 on BET+.

Watch the trailer below:

