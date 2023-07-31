The 2023 National Urban League Conference took place in Houston over the weekend, and the event brought out business owners, podcasters, online personalities and more. David Banner caught up with our very own AV for a talk about mental health in the black community as well as the steps we can take to build a brighter tomorrow.
Check out the video below.
David Banner Talks Wellness, Business and Personal Growth was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
